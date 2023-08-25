The annual TD Inglewood Ramsay Pride Patio Party is returning to Calgary!

In its fifth year, this fun event, in partnership with the Centre for Newcomers and End of the Rainbow Foundation, is returning to Ol’ Beautiful on Monday, August 28.

It’s just $30 per ticket (at one of the best breweries in YYC), and promises “an evening of good times in great company.” Funds raised will go towards the End of the Rainbow Foundation’s programming to support and provide aid for 2SLGBTQ+ refugees, newcomers, and the community here in Calgary.

For more information on how this event aims to help, visit the site here.

This Pride party also kicks off the Calgary Pride Festival’s exciting week of celebrations. it promises to be “bigger and better than ever,” with three more beer stations and an extended patio. A ticket includes a drink, buffet dinner, and other generous offerings from partners like Righteous Gelato, Rain Dog Bar, Inglewood Pizza, Mumbai Bites, and the Hose and Hound Pub.

As if that wasn’t enough, there will also be a Balloon Gift Card Sale and Silent Auction, which features incredible gifts from local artists and businesses.

There are so many events coming up in Calgary, and this is an important one just as much as it is an exciting one.

TD Inglewood Ramsay Pride Patio Party

When: Monday, August 28 at 6 pm

Where: Ol’ Beautiful Brewing — 1103 12th Street SE, Calgary

Price: $30 per ticket

