A HUGE tentree and Outdoor Research warehouse sale is happening this week in Calgary

Outdoor lovers, rejoice! A massive tentree and Outdoor Research warehouse sale is coming to Calgary this week — and there are some serious savings to be had.

The five-day sale, which is presented by StyleDemocracy, will take place at The Big Four Roadhouse from Wednesday, March 6, to Sunday, March 10.

Shoppers can expect to score up to 70% off thousands of items for men, women, and children. From snug puffer jackets to stylish hoodies, cool sneakers, and all kinds of accessories, you’ll find a plethora of gear sure to get you pumped for all of your 2024 outdoor adventures.

With so many incredible deals up for grabs, you can expect lineups to enter the event and at check out — so try to get there early. But if you can’t, daily updates on wait times will be available via StyleDemocracy’s Instagram to help you stay ahead of the game.

Outdoor Research is a Seattle-based apparel brand known for its high-quality and functional outdoor gear — perfect for skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, running, biking, and more.

Meanwhile, tentree’s items are made with ethical, sustainably sourced, and recycled materials. For every item purchased, a tree is planted in an effort to create a greener world — so when you find yourself that unmissable deal, you know you’re doing something good for the planet too.

Ready to shop two incredible outdoor brands in one place? Find more details about the tentree and Outdoor Research Warehouse Sale here.

When: Wednesday, March 6, to Sunday, March 10

Where: The Big Four Roadhouse — 1801 Big Four Trail Southeast, Calgary

Time:

Wednesday: Noon to 9 pm

Thursday: 10 am to 9 pm

Friday: 10 am to 9 pm

Saturday: 10 am to 7 pm

Sunday: 10 am to 6 pm

Cost: Entry is free!