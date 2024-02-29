Municipalities near Calgary are hiring and some offer $100K+ salaries

If you’ve been thinking about moving out of the city or don’t mind a commute to work, you might want to check out these counties hiring near Calgary.

There are so many different kinds of jobs that require a variety of different skills from manual labour to management and finances. These city jobs also come with some great perks and benefits!

Airdrie

View this post on Instagram A post shared by City of Airdrie (@cityofairdrie)

Who: With a population of just over 80,000, Airdrie is a much quieter alternative to Calgary. Known historically for its connection to the railway, it is now a thriving town with a bunch of budding job opportunities!

Jobs: The City of Airdrie is hiring for 11 jobs, and good news if fitness is your thing: there are a handful of jobs in aquatics and wellness.

More: To learn more and apply, check out the list of jobs here.

Okotoks

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Town of Okotoks (@townofokotoks)

Who: Okotoks is known for its namesake, the “Big Rock,” but there’s a lot more to this town than that. It’s a picturesque spot with a quaint downtown, complete with cute local shops, restaurants, and a great art scene. If you live in the south of Calgary, it’s also close enough to make the commute daily, should you want to stay in the city.

Jobs: The Town of Okotoks has 14 positions available across a variety of departments including in programs and events, recreation and conservation education.

More: To learn more and apply, click here.

High River

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Town of High River (@townofhighriver)

Who: If you haven’t been to High River before, it’s well worth the visit. The surrounding countryside is breathtaking, with gorgeous views of the foothills. Not to mention its claim to fame as one of the main filming locations for Canada’s longest-running TV show, Heartland.

Jobs: The Town of High River is currently looking to fill three positions, including a seasonal parks operator.

More: To learn more and apply, click here.

Cochrane

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Town of Cochrane (@townofcochrane)

Who: It’s only a short drive to Cochrane from Calgary, and it is so worth it for the incredible food and great views. There are several cute artisan shops and a nearby Wolfdog Sanctuary, but the town is probably best known as a hot spot for ice cream.

Jobs: Banff is hiring for seven jobs, including a lifeguard position and cafe attendant.