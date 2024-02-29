Municipalities near Calgary are hiring and some offer $100K+ salaries

If you’ve been thinking about moving out of the city or don’t mind a commute to work, you might want to check out these counties hiring near Calgary.
There are so many different kinds of jobs that require a variety of different skills from manual labour to management and finances. These city jobs also come with some great perks and benefits!
Airdrie
Who: With a population of just over 80,000, Airdrie is a much quieter alternative to Calgary. Known historically for its connection to the railway, it is now a thriving town with a bunch of budding job opportunities!
Jobs: The City of Airdrie is hiring for 11 jobs, and good news if fitness is your thing: there are a handful of jobs in aquatics and wellness.
More: To learn more and apply, check out the list of jobs here.
Okotoks
Who: Okotoks is known for its namesake, the “Big Rock,” but there’s a lot more to this town than that. It’s a picturesque spot with a quaint downtown, complete with cute local shops, restaurants, and a great art scene. If you live in the south of Calgary, it’s also close enough to make the commute daily, should you want to stay in the city.
Jobs: The Town of Okotoks has 14 positions available across a variety of departments including in programs and events, recreation and conservation education.
More: To learn more and apply, click here.
High River
Who: If you haven’t been to High River before, it’s well worth the visit. The surrounding countryside is breathtaking, with gorgeous views of the foothills. Not to mention its claim to fame as one of the main filming locations for Canada’s longest-running TV show, Heartland.
Jobs: The Town of High River is currently looking to fill three positions, including a seasonal parks operator.
More: To learn more and apply, click here.
Cochrane
Who: It’s only a short drive to Cochrane from Calgary, and it is so worth it for the incredible food and great views. There are several cute artisan shops and a nearby Wolfdog Sanctuary, but the town is probably best known as a hot spot for ice cream.
More: To learn more about the benefits of working for the town, click here. To learn more about the available positions, click here.
Chestermere
Who: If you love the water, working in Chestermere could be a great opportunity to live closer to it without leaving the prairies. It’s the perfect place for skating this winter and it also has a great golf and park scene during the summer months. It also has an annual Winter Lights Festival.
Jobs: The City is hiring for five positions, including community peace officers.
More: To learn more about which positions are available and to apply, click here.
Strathmore
Who: Just a short drive east of Calgary is the town of Strathmore. It is probably best known for its annual Stampede, which happens over August long, and its Western flair. It also has great skating in the winter!
Jobs: The Town is hiring for five positions, including public works operator and multiple seasonal work.
More: To learn more about the available positions and apply, click here.
Canmore
Who: What’s not to love about Canmore? It’s a stunning mountain town with tons to do, no matter the season. Whether you’re a fitness buff or an artist, there’s plenty of both happening here. It’s got all the excitement of Banff but a little less chaos during tourist season.
Jobs: The Town of Canmore is hiring for nine jobs, with a blend of full-time, part-time and casual positions.
More: To learn more and apply, click here.
Banff
More: To learn more about the available positions, click here.