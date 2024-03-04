NewsWeather

Bring it on: Calgary forecast to see a 40°C temperature change soon

Laine Mitchell
Laine Mitchell
Mar 4 2024, 4:31 pm
Darko-HD Photography/Shutterstock

While a winter storm moved into the province as we started March, the forecast suggests a big temperature change is on the way for Calgary.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), Calgary will see a stunning turnaround in temperatures this week, with a chilly high of -18°C today with a chance of flurries, before a brisk dip to an overnight low of -25°C tonight.

Looking ahead to the end of the work week, a gradual warmup is on the way, with daytime highs reaching -3°C and 4°C for Thursday and Friday, respectively.

Things really start to heat up as we hit the weekend, with Saturday holding a stunning daytime high of 15°C,  followed by a lovely daytime high of 11°C for Sunday.

When you do the math between Monday’s overnight low and Saturday’s daytime high, that’s a wicked 40°C temperature swing. Fingers crossed this forecast holds up!

Environment and Climate Change Canada

If you are curious about how the weather this March is set to shake out in Alberta, we have the newly released forecast right here.

