Bring it on: Calgary forecast to see a 40°C temperature change soon

While a winter storm moved into the province as we started March, the forecast suggests a big temperature change is on the way for Calgary.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), Calgary will see a stunning turnaround in temperatures this week, with a chilly high of -18°C today with a chance of flurries, before a brisk dip to an overnight low of -25°C tonight.

Looking ahead to the end of the work week, a gradual warmup is on the way, with daytime highs reaching -3°C and 4°C for Thursday and Friday, respectively.

Things really start to heat up as we hit the weekend, with Saturday holding a stunning daytime high of 15°C, followed by a lovely daytime high of 11°C for Sunday.

When you do the math between Monday’s overnight low and Saturday’s daytime high, that’s a wicked 40°C temperature swing. Fingers crossed this forecast holds up!

