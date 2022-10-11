Next stop, Crybaby: Tegan and Sara are getting their own Calgary bus route

Tegan and Sara have shown their hometown a lot of love over the years. Now, Calgary is giving them a pretty cool honour as a thank you.

Calgary Transit announced it will temporarily rename bus route 19 in honour of Tegan and Sara’s upcoming Amazon Prime Video series High School.

The change is being made starting this Friday, October 14.

The twin indie pop stars were born and raised in Calgary and Sara says they relied on Calgary Transit quite a bit growing up.

“We took a lot of public transit growing up,” she said. “We took the CTrain, we took buses, we walked a lot – we love public transit. It was how we got to school; it was how we saw our friends.”

Route 19 has a special meaning to the sisters as it is the route they took to get to high school at Crescent Heights. Tegan and Sara have chosen to name the route Crybaby after their 10th studio album, which will be released on Oct. 21.

“We are so excited to have it renamed Crybaby,” said Sara. “It seems like that should be illegal, but we’re here for it.”

The sisters were just in Calgary promoting their new series and album with an appearance at the Calgary International Film Festival.

High School, based on Tegan and Sara’s 2019 memoir of the same name, was filmed in Calgary and features local actors and crew. The series premieres on Amazon Freevee in the US on October 14, and all eight episodes will be available on Prime Video Canada on October 28.

Calgary Transit has been having a lot of fun this summer putting on a number of special events showcasing transit in the city.

They started the summer with people pretending to be pop stars on the Karaoke bus, now they start fall with a tribute to real-life pop stars.