Tate McRae name drops the city on her new album, and Calgarians are all ears

Tate McRae just dropped her new album’s set list, and Calgarians are going crazy over one song in particular.

McRae has been putting Calgary on the map after her repeated recent chart-topping successes, specifically with her hit song “Greedy.” She also made an appearance on SNL earlier this month alongside Game of Thrones star Jason Momoa.

Now, the world is eagerly and curiously waiting for what other bangers she has in store.

McRae posted the full track list to her Instagram account Wednesday afternoon, and the ninth track of her album Think Later is called “Calgary” – and Calgarians were quick to point out the shoutout to the singer’s hometown.

People in the comment section quickly went crazy over the “iconic” move, with local fans appreciating the love being given to YYC from the rising star.

Other big names commented on the post, including MTV, meaning all eyes really are on Calgary right now.

We also couldn’t help but notice the name of the 10th track, “Messier,” and wonder if it might be about a certain former Oilers player…

The singer has already released a snippet of the song, so chances are that it’s probably not, but it would be pretty awesome if it was.