Rat sighting reported at Calgary recycling depot

Alberta is known internationally for a pretty quirky claim to fame: it’s been

“rat-free” since the 1950s. But that isn’t necessarily always the case, especially considering a Calgary recycling depot is currently dealing with a rat problem.

Cascades Recovery+ confirmed it has found Norway rats at its Recovery facility in Calgary. Hugo D’Amours, spokesperson for Cascades, says the City of Calgary and Alberta Agriculture are aware of the situation and they are working with a pest control contractor to resolve the issue.

D’Amours says it’s not uncommon to find rodents at recycling facilities.

“Cascades is a city contractor that sorts recycled material from curbside collection in Calgary. We therefore receive containers, packaging and printed material from every [Calgarians’] door in order to sort it and allow it to be recycled. As the containers or packaging placed in the blue bin may contain food residue, there is also a risk that rats will be transported to our sorting facility. With about 160 trucks coming in every day, there’s always a risk,” D’Amours explained.

Calgarians can do their part to reduce the risk of these infestations by carefully cleaning and drying recyclables before taking them to the depot. This way, the amount of food residue is reduced and less likely to attract rodents.

Daily Hive has reached out to the province regarding reports of a second recycling depot reporting rats in the city.