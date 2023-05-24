Aalto, a Nordic-inspired restaurant serving regional Canadian fare, has released the first images of the highly anticipated new spot.

Opening June 24 in the stunning mountain town of Jasper, the restaurant is located beside a pristine mountain lake inside the Pyramid Lake Lodge. The views look beautiful and well worth a drive.

“Located within the majestic Rocky Mountains on the shores of Pyramid Lake, the lodge is the perfect setting for both global visitors and local guests to indulge in an elevated, yet welcoming, dining experience,” said Stuart Back, the chief operating officer for Banff Jasper Collection, in a press release.

“The restaurant’s new menu and atmosphere reflect our commitment to providing guests with an exceptional experience that showcases the best of Canadian hospitality and cuisine.,” added Back.

The design of the room is meant to resemble the feeling of a classic lodge with a contemporary flare, including massive windows to take full advantage of the surroundings.

The menu hasn’t been revealed yet, but there is a grazing menu focusing on serving lake food — a mountain-fresh take on seafood.

You’ll always feel like you’re in the great outdoors here, where the “alpine meets the shoreline.”

Next time you’re in Jasper or just looking for any reason to visit the amazing town, make sure you make a reservation at this new restaurant.

Aalto

Address: Pyramid Lake Lodge — Pyramid Lake Road, Jasper