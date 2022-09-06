Stoop Cafe, a new sandwich and coffee shop, just opened in Calgary.

Having opened in August in the northeast area of the city, this new spot specializes in serving up espresso-style coffees and house-made sandwiches. There are so many great coffee shops in Calgary already and this makes for an exciting new addition.

Offering both breakfast and lunch options, the sandwiches here are made with care, like the Gip Caprese-like sub, and the egg sandwich topped with tomato, provolone, pesto, and roasted garlic aioli all on a brioche bun.

All types of espresso and drip coffee are available as well, from black Americanos to oat milk lattes.

The idea of a stoop represents the front seat to a neighbourhood, a sharable place where people can gather, play, and grow together. That’s what this cafe hopes to be for the community here.

Stop by, say hello, grab a coffee, and see what this new spot for coffee in Calgary is all about.

Stoop Cafe

Address: 1027 Russet Road NE, Calgary

