The 16th Annual Spirited Awards nominees have been announced and there’s some seriously legit Canadian representation on the list of honourees.

These annual awards, which aim to celebrate excellence in the drinks industry worldwide, have become one of the food and beverage industry’s most sought-after awards.

The Tales of the Cocktail, a local, national, and international non-profit organization, is based in New Orleans. These nominees were announced on May 5, with the final ceremony happening on July 28.

First, bars and restaurants are nominated for the award through a submission form on the Tales of the Cocktail.

After that, a committee of respected bartenders, bar owners, educators, and writers from across the globe voted on each establishment from one to five to come up with this list of nominees.

Canadian bars are eligible for the categories of Best International Bar Team – Canada, Best International Cocktail Bar – Canada, Best International Hotel Bar – Canada, Best International Restaurant Bar – Canada, and Best New International Cocktail Bar – Canada.

Calgary’s own Milk Tiger, Paper Lantern, and Proof were all nominated for Best International Cocktail Bar at the 2022 Spirited Awards.

Major Tom, one of the most exclusive restaurants in Calgary, received a nomination for Best New International Cocktail Bar.

In Edmonton, Alberta, Restaurant Yarrow was also nominated for Best International Restaurant Bar.

No Alberta restaurants received nominations for Best International Hotel Bar.

The cities across Canada that have bars and restaurants nominated for a Spirited Award include Montreal, Halifax, Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Quebec City, Victoria, Whistler, Cambridge, and Dartmouth.

“Returning to an in-person celebration for our 20-year anniversary means it’s more important than ever to support one another and celebrate our phenomenal industry,” said Eileen Wayner, Tales of the Cocktail Foundation CEO, in a press release.

“We are honored to take this opportunity to thank all of our colleagues in the cocktail community for their contributions to the industry, and offer our congratulations to all of this year’s regional honorees,” Wayner added.