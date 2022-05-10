Suds & Sodas, a fun new concept for Calgary, just had its first event ever.

Locally-owned, this is a mobile bar and tap space that aims to serve different festivals and events in YYC, or just post up at a familiar spot and wait for you to stop by.

Serving up beer, prosecco, and wine, this truck will surely make any event even more fun and we can’t wait to spot it around town this summer.

This spot isn’t just for adults either.

As the name would suggest, there are also sodas and gelatos served along with the suds. Take the option and mix both up for a tasty float, whether it’s alcoholic or non-alcoholic.

These aren’t your run-of-the-mill treats, either.

Grizzly Paw soda, made right here in Alberta, and Noto Gelato, made locally in Calgary, are a couple of options used to make the floats here.

Inside this truck is a sophisticated flash chilled keg system to make sure that drinks and treats are chilled no matter where the event is and when it is.

The truck itself is beautifully designed, with wood-panelled walls, shelves, drawers, and other decors that feel more like a friend’s taproom passion project.

Reach out to the team and have this cool idea at your next event, or just make sure to check it out whenever you see it parked around Calgary.

Suds & Sodas

Instagram