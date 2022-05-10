Vish, an updated urban hummus bar, will soon be opening its first Canadian location ever in Edmonton.

There are currently only locations in the United States, with the first Edmonton spot opening at 10326 124th Street, NW.

This isn’t your average store-bought hummus.

Serving hot hummus dishes with a variety of tasty toppings on freshly made Yemen pita bread, Vish offers a menu filled with delicious vegetarian or vegan kosher options.

There are several different kinds of hummus-based dishes that are great for enjoying solo or sharing with a group.

The Vishuka, based on the popular brunch dish Shakshouka, comes with a poached egg, Moroccan sweet red pepper, spicy tomato sauce, olive oil, and garnished with parsley.

There are more than 10 completely different hummus dishes with explosive flavours, all of which are served with a side of pita bread, olives, pickles, garlic lemon sauce and Schug – a middle eastern spicy paste.

Then, you can enhance and personalize each one.

Add extra chickpeas, Egyptian beans, vegan shawarma, or other beans and vegetables, or maybe even add a finely chopped vegetable salad to enjoy on the side.

Everything here is made from scratch and right when you order.

The kitchen team here grinds the hot chickpeas right in front of your face in the open kitchen.

An exact opening date isn’t set yet, so stay tuned for any updates on this unique new food spot.

Address: 10326 124th Street NW, Edmonton

