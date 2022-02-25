Takoyami has been an incredibly popular Japanese street food concept in Calgary for over a year.

The team here has been operating out of a home kitchen, but this March, it will be opening its first physical location.

Takoyaki is one of Japan’s most popular street foods that we don’t see here very often, and this spot makes creating them an art.

The food at Takoyami is octopus balls made with a dashi-infused batter that is then cooked in a specially made moulded pan.

The current menu is simple but incredibly effective.

Orders of these savoury and sweet octopus balls typically come with eight different pieces, but feasts can also be grabbed that have up to 42 pieces.

The classic takoyaki order here comes with sauce, Japanese mayo, corn, bonito flakes, nori flakes, green onion, and seaweed powder.

Different versions of takoyaki you can soon dive into include spicy, cheesy, shrimp, and crab.

The ultimate here comes with all the good stuff, a two-piece order made with crab, octopus, meat, quail egg, shrimp, cheese, and sausage.

As the team moves into its very first dine-in spot, more menu items on top of these much-loved favourites will be able to try.

An official opening date will be sometime in mid-March. Stay tuned for updates on this exciting new announcement.

Takoyami

Address: 32nd Avenue NE, Calgary

Instagram