The Continental Restaurant YYC, a new fine dining spot for modern French and European cuisine, just opened in Calgary.

Located in the charming community of Kensington, this spot focuses on serving dishes with fresh local ingredients and crafted cocktails with flare.

It’s fine dining but it’s also fun and playful. This spot isn’t snobby or stuffy. Its modern and sophisticated menu includes dishes like elk tartare, Hokkaido scallops, and classic escargot, which can be hard to find in YYC.

The menu is also very simple, which is a good sign of a kitchen team focusing on a handful of items done incredibly well. Offerings include truffle gnocchi with wild mushrooms and wild-caught salmon served with pomme puree, sautéed spinach, and a lemon caper beurre blanc.

There are old-school steak spots in Calgary, but this is an old-school European spot that serves table-side classics with fire flare, like cherries jubilee or banana foster.

In addition to a fun cocktail list, there is also a great wine list and a fantastic selection of European beers.

Kensington has some seriously great places to eat, and the next time you’re in the area and feeling fancy, you should check out this new spot.

The Continental Restaurant

Address: 1131 Kensington Road NW, Calgary

