A HUGE floating water park in Alberta is back for another summer

If you are on the hunt for an epic way to cool off this summer in Alberta, look no further than Sylvan Lake Aqua Splash.

Located halfway between Calgary and Edmonton, the floating waterpark is a must-see for everyone across the province.

While swimming and lazing around on the sand is fun, sometimes you want just a little more action during your beach day.

That’s where Aqua Splash comes in. The inflatable floating waterpark features a 15-foot tower, climbing wall, oversized trampoline, huge launch bag, slides, trapeze swing, and basically anything else you could ever imagine for a day of fun in the sun.

And if you’re worried about safety, don’t fret. The waterpark is manned by certified lifeguards, and life jackets are supplied.

You might also like: 11 Alberta small towns that become spectacular in the summer

This Alberta city saw the average house price spike $42,000 over past year

Just moved to Alberta? Here are 13 things you need to do this summer

Located on Sylvan Lake, a 25-minute drive west of Red Deer, the waterpark is easy to get to. Edmontonians will find themselves driving an hour and 45 minutes south, while those coming from Calgary will need to travel an hour and 35 minutes north. This makes for the perfect summer day trip!

The park will be open for the preseason on June 15, 16, 22, and 23 before officially launching for the summer on June 29.

Standard hours for the summer season are 11 am to 8 pm; however, operations are weather-dependent. There may be adjustments to hours if there are cool temperatures and other not-so-water-friendly conditions. The attraction advises visitors to check its Facebook page or call before heading out in the morning for any updates.

Admission to the park is $18 for one hour for all ages, though you can save some cash by purchasing a half-day pass (entry from 3 to 8 pm) for $29 per person or a full-day pass for $40.

Savings are available for groups and during early-bird hours and twilight hours. Check their website for more information.

Sylvan Lake Aqua Splash

When: Summer season begins June 29, 2024

Time: Open daily from 11 am to 8 pm (weather permitting)

Where: 5104 Lakeshore Drive, Sylvan Lake, Alberta

Cost: $18 for one hour, $29 for a half-day pass, and $40 for a full-day pass

With files from Elle McLean