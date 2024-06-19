Calgary could see its water restrictions lift sooner than expected as the city announced that repairs on the water main rupture have been “progressing faster than expected.”

Assuming repairs continue to progress smoothly, Calgarians could expect a return to normal water usage by July 5, just in time for Stampede.

“As we look at the work completed to date, specifically the excavations and exposing the five sections of pipe, we can now share we are aiming for the low end of our original timeline of three to five weeks, which would be July 5,” says City of Calgary Infrastructure Services General Manager Michael Thompson.

“There are still many risks ahead, but every day we work through this complex repair, we become more confident in our timeline.”

The City of Calgary is also getting creative with its water usage, reconstituting water from city pools to be used for cleaning.

“In the coming days, City crews will be taking that de-chlorinated water from pools to re-use for washing bridges and bridge decks and in certain construction applications,” said Calgary Emergency Management Agency Acting Chief Coby Duerr.

Calgarians are also continuing the trend of successfully reducing water levels below normal use. Yesterday, the city used 445 million litres of water, or nearly 27% below its normal use.