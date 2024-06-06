News

Bottled water flying off Calgary store shelves amid restrictions

Emma Kilburn-Smith
Emma Kilburn-Smith
|
Jun 6 2024, 10:24 pm
Bottled water flying off Calgary store shelves amid restrictions
Emma Kilburn-Smith

Calgarians across the city are scrambling to keep up with the severe water restrictions that came into effect this morning. It looks like many have taken to their local grocery stores to fill the gap.

Both indoor and outdoor water restrictions are currently in place covering everything from shower use to watering the lawn, and many facilities have also shut down around the city.

Amid the chaos, water bottles have been flying off store shelves.

Daily Hive visited Sobeys, Superstore, and Wal-Mart in Shawnessy and found a dwindling supply of fresh water and eager shoppers filling the isles.

Calgary water restrictions

A local shopper also shared with us that the water bottles were clearing off shelves at the Glenmore Landing Safeway in only hour after the alert went off this morning.

There are also large displays of water at convenient locations around the stores.

It is not yet known when the restrictions will be lifted, but Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek said in a press conference this afternoon that another day or two may be needed to determine what’s happening but to expect regular updates.

Have you noticed a supply shortage at your local grocery store? Let us know in the comments!

