Many Calgarians were jolted awake by the sound of blaring emergency alarms this morning, following a water main break that has thrown the city into crisis management mode.

It happened in the northwest community of Bowness on Wednesday night and has forced some severe mandatory water restrictions to be put in place around the city.

The City of Calgary is telling Calgarians to cut back on their water use until further notice.

Mandatory restrictions include avoiding watering lawns, gardens, and outdoor surfaces. Calgarians are also being asked to voluntarily delay using washing machines and dishwashers, limit shower times, and turn off humidifiers and ice machines.

we saw it yesterday. it was pretty crazy. gushing and gushing with water pic.twitter.com/MpM7ZZj5mR — belle🌸 ! ^~^ recovered but still around era 😀 (@makemelittle) June 6, 2024

Calgarians have been reacting to the news online, with many taking to X with their questions and concerns.

For anyone seeking clarifications, some restrictions are mandatory and are enforceable by the Water Utility Bylaw.

Others had a more humorous approach to the stressful circumstances.

Others reported they’ve already experienced side effects from the water main break.

