News

Calgary water main repair halted after two workers injured overnight

Emma Kilburn-Smith
Emma Kilburn-Smith
|
Jun 13 2024, 3:15 pm
Calgary water main repair halted after two workers injured overnight
City of Calgary

Repair on the critical water main break in Calgary has come to a standstill after two workers were injured on the job overnight.

Mayor Jyoti Gondek announced on Thursday morning that the two workers had been taken to hospital but thankfully, neither are in critical condition. A safety investigation has paused repair efforts in the meantime.

“Crews instituted an immediate safety stop and work on the pipe has been halted. We currently have a team working with Alberta Occupational Health and Safety in that area and we expect that repair work on the feeder main will not resume before this afternoon.”

More details about the incident are expected to be released later this afternoon.

Gondek also took a moment to praise the ongoing efforts of the crews working on the water main and warned Calgarians about the critical state of water consumption in the city.

“Yesterday, our consumption rose again, this time by nine million litres, that is taking us far over the safe threshold and our supply is lower than it has been in the past few days. This morning we are at a place where we don’t have enough of a cushion for emergencies. Those emergencies include use in hospitals and in firefighting,” the mayor said.

For more information on the water main break and the current restrictions, you can visit the City of Calgary website here.

 

GET MORE CALGARY NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Emma Kilburn-SmithEmma Kilburn-Smith
+ News

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop