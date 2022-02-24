Pho Pham, a family-owned Vietnamese restaurant in the Signal Hill community, has officially opened its doors.

The opening of this new Pho spot was forced to postpone its grand opening due to unforeseen circumstances, but the time has come and the space is looking beautiful.

There are some wonderful must-try pho spots in Calgary and Pho Pham definitely seems like it will make that list.

After escaping from poverty and war in 1989 in Vietnam and living in a Malaysian refugee camp for two years, the two owners of this new restaurant were accepted into Canada.

Thirty years later, this new venture is a representation of the journey that these two owners, Coi and Lan, took to get to this point.

Visually striking murals are painted across the walls of Pho Pham, depicting the story of these two impressive people.

The artwork, as well as green plants and wooden decor, helps create a welcoming atmosphere in the dining room. The comfort food cuisine of vermicelli bowls and beef noodle soups also adds to the warm feeling of the experience here.

Sixteen different beef noodle soups and eight different specialty soups are on the menu at Pho Pham. Every bowl is available in three sizes, which is perfect for light or heavy eaters that enjoy Vietnamese cuisine.

Order a classic vermicelli dish, like grilled pork and spring rolls, or try an adventurous one, like the grilled beef with prawn bowl. Large plates and appetizers are exciting and delicious as well, from the julienned pork and fried egg on rice to the savoury onion cakes.

There’s even a specialty drinks menu that includes 10 different bubble tea options. Grab a Vietnamese iced coffee with sugar, a fresh lemon soda, or a honeydew melon bubble tea with your meal.

Today is the grand opening for this new spot, and guests can enjoy 15% off until March 15.

Pho Pham

Address: 5683 Signal Hill Centre SW, Calgary

Instagram