Ho ho hoooold the phone, there’s a festive event coming to Calgary this holiday season: the Miracle on First Street pop-up bar is happening once again in YYC.

Slated to return to Proof Cocktail Bar on Thursday, November 18, Christmas lovers can head to the downtown Calgary pop-up to enjoy some serious holiday spirit.

Patrons can expect Christmas-themed cocktails and food as part of this annual event.

“With kitschy holiday décor, professionally developed cocktails and the nostalgic energy of the best office party you’ve ever been to,” reads the pop-up’s website, “Miracle is sure to get even the grouchiest grinch in the holiday spirit.”

Proof is one of over 90 cities around the globe taking part in the festive, boozy fun. Across Canada, Miracle will also pop up in Red Deer, Montreal, Quebec City, Toronto, and Whitehorse.

In addition to drinks with names like Elfing Around, SanTaRex, Yippie Ki Yay Mother F****r!, and Jingle Balls Nog, Proof is also offering take-home cocktail kits this year, with all the ingredients you need to make a festive boozy beverage at home.

Miracle on First Street runs from November 18 right up until Christmas Eve, December 24, from 2 pm to 1 am daily.

Proof is located at 1302 1st Street SW and this event is sure to be an over-the-top Christmas extravaganza, so make some room in your schedule to stop by for a cocktail and some festive fun this season.

When: November 18 to December 24

Time: 2 pm to 1 am

Where: Proof Cocktail Bar (1302 1st Street SW, Calgary)

