The Super Smash Cafe, a cool spot for coffee, waffles, and video games, has finally reopened in Calgary.

This incredibly unique cafe concept with quality food and space for gaming serves up Fratello coffee, bubble tea, smoothies, milkshakes, slushies, and “the best hot dogs in town.”

With an eclectic food menu and tons of video games, this is definitely one of the most unique bars in Calgary.

It closed its doors during the pandemic, but it’s back and we’re so happy to see it.

It’s definitely fun and games for all types of gamers and foodies at Super Smash Cafe.

This modern arcade experience has all Nintendo consoles, PS3, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and 360, and a Sega. There are over 400+ video games to choose from, whether you want to dive into a two-person adventure on a date or have a Mario Party group hang.

The various specialty menus here include an extensive coffee menu with all types of espresso-style coffee and tea drinks.

Fresh juices are available to keep you hydrated during an online gaming session, with over 10 fruit flavours.

The food menu is a particularly fun one, with freshly made waffles, pancakes, crepes with fresh fruit toppings, and even gourmet hot dogs.

Noob or not, check out this newly reopened cafe.

Super Smash Cafe

Address: 1240 16th Avenue NW, Calgary

