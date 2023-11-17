These 4 neighbourhoods are the most charming in Calgary

There are some great neighbourhoods in Calgary – some are perfect for a view (we’re looking at you, Crescent Heights) or walking (Huntington Hills), but some are just unbeatably charming.

These are the areas in Calgary that are so charming your heart will leap a little whenever you walk through them.

Marda Loop

Everything about Marda Loop is charming, from the shops to the restaurants and the architecture. There is a distinct European feel, with some of the storefronts being intentionally designed to emulate streets across the pond.

There are some great spots to grab some tasty food, like Le Comptoir by Francois and Boogie’s Burgers, while you admire this unique area with a distinct sparkle.

Bridgeland

Bridgeland is home to two iconic Calgary signs: the Bridgeland sign itself and the Bridgeland Market sign, a popular spot for people looking to add some clever and pretty visuals to their Instagram feeds. It’s also where the very first Luke’s Drug Mart opened.

You can also take a short walk to the Bow River for some stunning views of the city.

Inglewood

There are so many things that make Inglewood one of the most charming neighbourhoods in Calgary – we even posted an article earlier this month dedicated entirely to the area. Just like other spots on this list, it’s full of unique and quirky architecture, but it also has a major claim to fame: it’s the oldest neighbourhood in YYC. People who live in the area have also worked really hard to try and keep the character of the neighbourhood from being tainted by big chain stores and restaurants.

There are too many incredible shops and restaurants to list, but if you’re looking for somewhere to start, we recommend The Inglewood Drive In and the Peacock Boutique.

Bowness

Bowness might seem a little rougher around the edges than some of the other options on this list, but that’s partly why it’s the perfect final neighbourhood to mention! Bowness has a thriving community life, including a major bike race and festival every year. It is also home to Bowness Park, which could not be cuter, no matter the season. Enjoy skating on the iconic rink during the winter months, or take a boat out on the water when it gets warm. The calm waters and luscious surrounding greenery will take your breath away, and it is the perfect spot for a charming picnic date!