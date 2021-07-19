Here's when you can get free admission to the National Music Centre

COVID-19 continues to present a risk to public health. While restrictions have been lifted across Alberta, it is recommended to continue practicing health and safety measures, including frequent hand-washing, wearing a mask on public transit, at City facilities, and in healthcare settings, and staying home if you are sick.

A huge Calgary attraction is offering free admission for the remaining weekends of 2021.

Studio Bell, home of the National Music Centre, reopened to the public on July 1 as COVID-19 public health restrictions were lifted across Alberta. In celebration of its reopening, along with the location’s five-year anniversary, the venue has been offering free admission on weekends through July.

On Monday, the National Music Centre announced that it would have free entry every weekend for the rest of the year, courtesy of ATB.

This allows Calgarians and visitors to explore the attraction’s exhibits, musical instruments, Canadian Music Halls of Fame, and more at no cost.

“As we continue to move towards recovery and think about our future together, we want to thank our community for their ongoing support and ATB for helping to make Studio Bell more accessible to the public,” Andrew Mosker, President and CEO of NMC, said in a press release.

“Offering free admission will give more Calgarians, Albertans, and visitors to our city the opportunity to visit Studio Bell, experience the power of music, and celebrate our five-year anniversary with us.”

Your free ticket to the National Music Centre can be purchased in person or booked online.

If you’ve got some change to spare, the National Music Centre encourages music fans to leave a pay-what-you-can donation online or in-person to support their operations and programs as a registered charity.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by National Music Centre (@nmc_canada)

It’s important to note that, to ensure the health and safety of staff, volunteers, and visitors, Studio Bell will continue to encourage public health recommendations. This includes mask usage while indoors and one-way traffic within the building, as well as the ongoing closure of high-touch areas. These restrictions will be phased out gradually.