One Calgarian faced a rough situation when they returned from work to find that their locked bike had been disassembled and stolen.

A photo circulating Reddit showed the remains of the bike, where only the chain, pedals, and front derailleur were left for the owner. According to the original poster, the theft occurred at the Banff Trail station.

The post soon gained traction, with hundreds of people expressing outrage at the theft in the comments.

Many users expressed their disgust at the fact that so many parts of the bike had been stolen. Some even expressed how they thought it was worse that the bare bones of the bike were left behind instead of being taken completely.

“They even took your brake pads and cabling. That sh*t is low. Why even leave the chain, pedals and front derailleur at this point. I’m sorry this happened OP,” the comment with the most upvotes reads.

“I would rather the bike be just totally gone vs. leaving a corpse behind like this,” the comment continues.

Others agreed that the sting was made worse by the remains being left behind.

“They want you to know your bike suffered while it was being slaughtered,” one user added.

Many commenters shared their sympathies with the bike owner, calling the bike thieves “damn vultures” and the “lowest of the low.”

“I’m sorry this happened, it’s such an awful feeling. I cried when my bike was stolen,” a commenter sympathetically shared.

One user even went as far as to suggest a more severe punishment for such crimes.

“Need to reinstate corporal punishment or at least work in prison camp until damage is repaid. Only half joking,” they wrote.

Some comments shifted the conversation away from the thief to those who may have witnessed the crime.

“Honestly though who just sat [there] and watched the person take it all apart in the day,” one comment reads.

“I hope someone saw something and sees this post. What a ridiculous crime to commit. Sorry OP,” another user agreed.

Among the outrage were comments sharing advice with the bike owner on where to find replacement parts and where to store bikes in the future.

“Oof.. yeah.. lesson learned the hard way. Don’t lock your bike up at train stations — and certainly not that one. Bikes are allowed on trains now, so in the future I’d recommend just taking it with you to work and locking it up there,” one commenter advised.