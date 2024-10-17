A recent report is painting a rough picture of Calgary’s roads, with the state of the city’s transportation infrastructure expected to deteriorate over the next decade.

Calgary’s current road conditions are already in a dire state. An assessment presented to Calgary City Council yesterday revealed that 26% of the city’s road network is in poor condition, with 3.2% of the roads considered below the acceptable threshold.

The percentage of roads in poor condition is expected to increase to a whopping 52% by 2034 if funding does not increase and is instead kept at its current level.

According to the report, Calgary’s road network’s current funding levels “are unable to keep pace with the rate of asset deterioration and inflationary pressures.”

The annual budget for the road network infrastructure is $40 million. If this budget were to stay static, the city’s roads would deteriorate by 3.2% per year.

The report stated that a budget of $300 million should be allocated to ensure Calgary’s roads remain in good condition.

Compared to other major cities across Canada, Calgary’s road network is the most underfunded despite being at greater risk of deterioration from frequent freeze-thaw cycles.

Other factors contributing to the deterioration of the city’s road network include wear and tear from increased traffic and heavy vehicles, water leaks, and road excavations during construction.

Calgary’s roads reach approximately 17,000 lane kilometres, and the city currently spends about $2,000 per kilometre annually. This is a significant funding gap from the national average of $10,205 per kilometre per year.

The calls for funding aim to improve conditions to the point where 60% of the road network can be considered in good condition.