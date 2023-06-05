Nestled away near Centre Street Bridge and only a few steps away from the Bow River is Sso Yummy — and the name doesn’t lie.

This authentic Korean restaurant offers a fusion of traditional and contemporary food made with fresh ingredients.

Its menu caters to various dietary preferences, with plenty of options for vegetarians and vegans. Sso Yummy has something to satisfy your cravings.

Considering how huge the servings are, the prices here are very approachable.

You get fantastic value for your money, which ensures you can indulge in a few different flavours and culinary delights without breaking the bank.

Three of us popped in one smokey Wednesday in mid-May, and we each spent approximately $13 to $14.

We ordered the Spicy Pork Rice Bowl for only $11.99, which definitely gives your tastebuds a bit of a kick, its Dumpling Ramyeon (Korean instant noodles with eggs, dumplings and vegetables) for $8.49, and the Original, Beef, and Tuna Kimbap (a dish made from rice, veggies, meat, and rolled in seaweed), priced between $6 and $8.99.

Let us tell you, this was plenty of food. We couldn’t even finish it all and had to pack it up and take home the leftovers.

To end the evening with something sweet, they also threw in some Mini Boong Uh Bbangs, shaped like fish and filled with custard. Yum!

We love fast service, and the wait time here was less than 10 minutes. We must have been lucky because, within 30 minutes, the entire restaurant was completely full. Talk about good timing.

Sso Yummy is a must-try for when you’re peckish and in the heart of Calgary. You can also order it online via Uber Eats, DoorDash, and Skip The Dishes.

Sso Yummy

Address: 128 2 Avenue SE Unit 117, Calgary

Phone: 403-455-6564