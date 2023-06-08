Squirt the Skunk is a cute stop for your next Alberta road trip (PHOTOS)

Squirt the Skunk in Beiseker is the perfect stop if you are looking for a unique destination on your next Alberta road trip.

You can see the giant statue for yourself as it stands 70 km northeast of Calgary at Highway 9 and Highway 72 in the Village of Beiseker, with a population of around 800.

Squirt’s origin story is similar to a lot of town mascots. The Village of Beiseker decided it needed a mascot that would stand out to visitors.

Well, mission accomplished.

A public contest was held with residents pitching their ideas and drawings. Eventually, Squirt won out.

They went all in on Squirt, with plans to build a statue for their new mascot immediately put in place.

The 13-foot-tall giant skunk looks over the village’s campground and is as cute as it is huge.

But that’s not all. There is also a mascot that roams the streets of Beiseker during major community events like this weekend’s Lion’s Country Fair.

To know Squirt is to love Squirt, and you won’t want to leave Beiseker without some skunk swag.

They have pins, key chains, T-shirts, hats, licence plates, postcards, and Beanie bags for sale.

So, there you have it.

If you want to go down a rabbit hole and make a wicked list of roadside attractions across Alberta, we’ve got you covered.