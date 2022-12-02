A new Christmas festival comes to Calgary this weekend

A new Christmas festival is coming to Calgary this weekend. Winter Wonderfest takes over ATCO Park all weekend with fun for the whole family.

Presented by ATCO’s home solutions company, Rümi, Winter Wonderfest runs December 3 to 4 from 10 am to 2 pm.

Santa’s family will be there interacting with all the festivalgoers. You can get your picture taken with Saint Nick, enjoy story time with Mrs. Claus, or feed Santa’s reindeer and even get your photo taken with them.

To keep the mood cheerful and festive, there will be some roaming carolers spreading holiday cheer as you enjoy the festival. You will also be entertained by live music through the afternoon.

And, of course, there will be some holiday-specific refreshments for everyone to enjoy. The Blue Flame Kitchen will be offering tastings of their Holiday Dinner. And there will be a hot chocolate bar there to satisfy your sweet tooth.

You can let your creative side run in a very sweet way with a cookie-decorating setup as well.

Tickets are still available with a minimum $5 donation to Habitat for Humanity Southern Alberta. Guests are also encouraged to bring an unwrapped new toy for the WINS Toy Drive.

This new Christmas Festival in Calgary will be hosted at The Commons at ATCO Park, a state-of-the-art events facility located off of Crowchild Trail and 50th Avenue SW. Parking is available on the South and North sides of the building, with additional free parking underground.

When: Saturday, December 3, 2022, and Sunday, December 4, 2022

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: ATCO Park Commons Building, 5302 Forand Street SW

Cost: $5 donation to Habitat for Humanity Southern Alberta