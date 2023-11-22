It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and Spruce Meadows is helping Calgarians get into the spirit of Christmas with enchanting seasonal events you won’t want to miss.

The Spruce Meadows International Christmas Market, presented by Telus, is back and bigger than ever, with two more full weekends of shopping from November 24 to 26 and December 1 to 3.

And for the festive foodies out there, you can indulge in global culinary long-table dinners on Friday, November 24 and Friday, December 1, at Spruce Meadows after getting your holiday shopping done.

The International Christmas Market is an enchanting experience that all ages will enjoy. Bring your friends and family down for holiday entertainment, kids zone with a petting zoo, festive crafts, and more.

After you’ve discovered the wide variety of handmade crafts, artisanal goods, and tasty treats from local businesses, snap a photo with Santa, who will be at the market each afternoon. You can even get up close with his reindeer on November 26 and December 3.

The next two Friday nights at Spruce Meadows bring 18+ themed dinners prepared by Great Events Catering’s chefs and showcase cuisine from Germany and Italy.

On November 24, guests will be treated to mouthwatering German specialties paired with select fine German wines for each dinner course.

Make plans to return on December 1 and explore the flavours of Italy with a selection of delectable dishes paired with a curated lineup of Italian fine wines.

The price of each Culinary Christmas ticket includes your meals, wine pairings, a welcome cocktail, and your admission into the market.

Like everything about the holiday season, these Spruce Meadows Christmas events won’t be here for long, so make sure you get your tickets today!

When: November 24 to 26, December 1 to 3, 2023

Time: Fridays from noon to 8 pm, Saturdays from 10 am to 8 pm, and Sundays from 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Spruce Meadows — 18011 Spruce Meadows Way SW, Calgary

Tickets: $15 for adults, $10 for children and seniors. Tickets can be found here.

When: November 24 and December 1 to 3, 2023

Time: Doors 6 pm, Dining 7 pm

Where: Spruce Meadows’s Gallery on the Green Congress Hall — 18011 Spruce Meadows Way SW, Calgary

Tickets: $199 and includes your meals, wine pairings, a welcome cocktail, and your admission into the market. GST extra. Tickets can be found here.