A herstoric "Canada's Drag Race" tour is coming to Calgary this winter

Canada’s Drag Race fans, start your engines! A star-studded lineup from the popular reality TV competition is werk-ing its way across the Great White North, and it’s coming to Calgary.

Your favourite drag stars will hit the stage at Grey Eagle Event Centre on Saturday, February 24, for Canada’s Drag Race: The Official 2024 Tour.

The highly anticipated show will be stopping in several cities, including Toronto, Edmonton, and Vancouver. Tickets go on sale online on Friday, November 17.

Calgary’s double feature show will feature a performance by Jaida Essence Hall, Season 12 winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Hall also competed on the seventh season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars and was part of the popular Werq the World tour. The Milwaukee drag royalty was also a featured performer in Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Fashion Show Vol. 2. in 2020 and was nominated for a People’s Choice Award the same year.

Plus, for the first time in herstory, audiences will be treated to an all-finalist cast from Seasons 3 and 4 of Canada’s Drag Race.

“Canada, sash-eh your way to buy tickets to Canada’s Drag Race: The Official 2024 Tour because this is a kiki you won’t want to miss,” said Brooke Lynn Hytes, Queen of the North and Canada’s Drag Race resident judge in a release. “This lineup of legendary queens are ready to take the stage, showing how true, north, strong and fierce they really are.”

When: February 24, 2024

Where: Grey Eagle Event Centre — 3777 Grey Eagle Drive, Calgary

Tickets: Various prices; purchase online starting November 17