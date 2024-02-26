Mid-week thaw: A 27°C temperature swing is coming to Calgary

After a snowy start to the week and even more flurries on the way, people in Calgary can fortunately look forward to a sunny reprieve mid-week.

The snow rolled in on Sunday night, quickly blanketing the city overnight.

While some Calgarians are eagerly waiting for a return to warmer temperatures, there’s only one day this week that looks like it’s going to creep above zero degrees.

Wednesday’s high is 6°C, which is a 22°C temperature swing between daytime highs in only 24 hours. The sun should also come out bright and sunny once again before the city is plunged back into colder weather and snow for the rest of the week and even into the weekend.

This week’s coldest weather is forecast for Monday night with an overnight low of -21°C.

Despite all odds, though, Spring is just around the corner, and hopefully, there aren’t too many cold snaps in store for the city before then.