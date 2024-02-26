NewsWeather

Mid-week thaw: A 27°C temperature swing is coming to Calgary

Emma Kilburn-Smith
Emma Kilburn-Smith
|
Feb 26 2024, 5:04 pm
Mid-week thaw: A 27°C temperature swing is coming to Calgary
LisaBourgeault/Shutterstock

After a snowy start to the week and even more flurries on the way, people in Calgary can fortunately look forward to a sunny reprieve mid-week.

The snow rolled in on Sunday night, quickly blanketing the city overnight.

While some Calgarians are eagerly waiting for a return to warmer temperatures, there’s only one day this week that looks like it’s going to creep above zero degrees.

Calgary snow

Environment and Climate Change Canada

Wednesday’s high is 6°C, which is a 22°C temperature swing between daytime highs in only 24 hours. The sun should also come out bright and sunny once again before the city is plunged back into colder weather and snow for the rest of the week and even into the weekend.

This week’s coldest weather is forecast for Monday night with an overnight low of -21°C.

Despite all odds, though, Spring is just around the corner, and hopefully, there aren’t too many cold snaps in store for the city before then.

GET MORE CALGARY NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Emma Kilburn-SmithEmma Kilburn-Smith
+ News
+ Weather
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop