NewsTravel DealsTravel

7 cheap flights from Calgary for fun and sun over spring break

Emma Kilburn-Smith
Emma Kilburn-Smith
|
Feb 9 2024, 7:50 pm
7 cheap flights from Calgary for fun and sun over spring break
Brent Coulter/Shutterstock | Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

We could all use a little getaway from time to time, and with spring break quickly approaching, there’s no better time to escape Calgary for somewhere warm and sunny.

Plus, with the cost of everything blowing up our wallets these days, the lower the price of a getaway, the better. We rounded up a list of cheap spring break flights that Calgarians can hop on for less than $400 roundtrip.

So, pack your bags and don’t forget some sunscreen! Escape the snow and ice with one of these fabulous destinations.

Phoenix

cheap dates

Brent Coulter/Shutterstock |

Airline: Flair
When: February 28 to March 5
Cost: $156

Las Vegas

porter flights toronto to vegas

f11photo/Shutterstock

Airline: Flair
When: February 28 to March 5
Cost: $175

Palm Springs

pool in palm springs, california

2M media/Shutterstock

Airline: United/Air Canada
When: February 28 to March 5
Cost: $394

Cancun

Cancun hotel row

Cancun hotel row / Shutterstock

Airline: Spirit/Lynx Air (separate tickets booked together)
When: February 25 to 29
Cost: $399

San Francisco

cheapest cities

Jefferson Yu/Shutterstock

Airline: United/Air Canada
When: February 28 to March 4
Cost: $288

Puerto Vallarta

Travel Puerto Vallarta

Hello Cinthia/Shutterstock

Airline: Flair
When: February 29 to March 5
Cost: $362

Los Angeles

Marek Masik/Shutterstock

Airline: Lynx Air
When: February 26 to March 2
Cost: $164

How to book these flight deals

  1. Go to Google Flights.
  2. Enter Calgary (YYC) in the “Explore” tab.
  3. Choose the departure and return dates that work best for you with the lowest fare. We went with a week-long trip in February and March.

When seeking deals on airfare, be sure to search on Flight Hub. After finding the most appealing cheap flights, try booking them directly through the specific airline to see if even cheaper deals may be available.

Safe travels!

GET MORE CALGARY NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Emma Kilburn-SmithEmma Kilburn-Smith
+ News
+ Travel Deals
+ Travel
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop