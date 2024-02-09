7 cheap flights from Calgary for fun and sun over spring break
We could all use a little getaway from time to time, and with spring break quickly approaching, there’s no better time to escape Calgary for somewhere warm and sunny.
Plus, with the cost of everything blowing up our wallets these days, the lower the price of a getaway, the better. We rounded up a list of cheap spring break flights that Calgarians can hop on for less than $400 roundtrip.
So, pack your bags and don’t forget some sunscreen! Escape the snow and ice with one of these fabulous destinations.
Phoenix
Airline: Flair
When: February 28 to March 5
Cost: $156
Las Vegas
Airline: Flair
When: February 28 to March 5
Cost: $175
Palm Springs
Airline: United/Air Canada
When: February 28 to March 5
Cost: $394
Cancun
Airline: Spirit/Lynx Air (separate tickets booked together)
When: February 25 to 29
Cost: $399
San Francisco
Airline: United/Air Canada
When: February 28 to March 4
Cost: $288
Puerto Vallarta
Airline: Flair
When: February 29 to March 5
Cost: $362
Los Angeles
Airline: Lynx Air
When: February 26 to March 2
Cost: $164
How to book these flight deals
- Go to Google Flights.
- Enter Calgary (YYC) in the “Explore” tab.
- Choose the departure and return dates that work best for you with the lowest fare. We went with a week-long trip in February and March.
When seeking deals on airfare, be sure to search on Flight Hub. After finding the most appealing cheap flights, try booking them directly through the specific airline to see if even cheaper deals may be available.
Safe travels!