Here's what's open and closed in Calgary for Family Day this year

Emma Kilburn-Smith
Emma Kilburn-Smith
|
Feb 8 2024, 5:31 pm
Here's what's open and closed in Calgary for Family Day this year
Calgary skyline (AlixKreil/Shutterstock)

Winter Carnival

Sat, February 17, 10:00am

Winter Carnival

We’re already through the first week of February, and Family Day is inching closer, which means you might need some help planning ahead!

Whether you’re looking for fun things to do or ways to get around the city, here’s a list of what’s open and closed that weekend.

Calgary Public Library

Library locations across Calgary will be open from noon to 5 pm, with a special Family Day celebration also taking place at that time.

To learn more about the event, click here.

City of Calgary services

TRphotos/Shutterstock

City landfills will be open for Family Day, and Calgary Transit will be operating on a Sunday level of services.

Grocery stores

toronto grocery covid-19

JHVEPhoto/Shutterstock

Grocery and liquor stores across the city are generally open for Family Day; however, some may have adjusted hours. We advise checking with your favourite location to confirm operations.

Canada Post

Canada Post

oasisamuel/Shutterstock

Canada Post will be closed on Monday, January 1. There will be no collection or delivery of mail on that day.

Malls

CF Chinook Centre/Shutterstock

Leisure Centres

Southland Leisure Centre/Facebook

Southland Leisure Centre and Village Square Leisure will be open from 11 am to 5 pm on Family Day.

