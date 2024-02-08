Here's what's open and closed in Calgary for Family Day this year
We’re already through the first week of February, and Family Day is inching closer, which means you might need some help planning ahead!
Whether you’re looking for fun things to do or ways to get around the city, here’s a list of what’s open and closed that weekend.
Calgary Public Library
Library locations across Calgary will be open from noon to 5 pm, with a special Family Day celebration also taking place at that time.
To learn more about the event, click here.
City of Calgary services
City landfills will be open for Family Day, and Calgary Transit will be operating on a Sunday level of services.
Grocery stores
Grocery and liquor stores across the city are generally open for Family Day; however, some may have adjusted hours. We advise checking with your favourite location to confirm operations.
- Calgary Co-op
- Costco
- IGA
- No Frills
- Real Canadian Superstore
- Safeway
- Save-On-Foods
- Shopper’s Drug Mart
- Sobeys
- Walmart
- Ace Liquor Discounter
- Co-op Wine Spirits Beer
- Crowfoot Wine & Spirits
- Liquor Depot
- Sobeys Liquor
- Willow Park Wines & Spirits
Canada Post
Malls
- CF Chinook Centre (open 10 am to 6 pm on Monday, February 19)
- CF Market Mall (open 10 am to 6 pm on Monday, February 19)
- The CORE Shopping Centre (open noon to 5 pm on February 19)
- CrossIron Mills (open 10 am to 7 pm on Monday, February 19)
- Southcentre Mall (open 11 am to 6 pm on Monday, February 19)
Leisure Centres
Southland Leisure Centre and Village Square Leisure will be open from 11 am to 5 pm on Family Day.