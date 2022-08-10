Sportsnet 960 is down yet another on-air personality.

Will Nault, a current host on The Big Show in the Morning on Sportsnet radio, is leaving the radio station at the end of the week.

“I’ve got some news to share… Friday is my last day at Sportsnet 960,” Nault wrote in a tweet.

“After 10 years in sports broadcasting, I have decided to tackle a new challenge and step away from the media industry. The media is a crazy, fast paced world but I am forever grateful that I was a part of it.”

Nault has served in almost every capacity on the station, from producer to reporter to morning show personality to afternoon host.

“It truly has been a wild ride and I know deep down this is the right time for me to step away,” he continued. “Thanks for listening and following along over the last decade. While I can’t share a lot of details on what’s next for me, I can tell you that I’m so excited for this next chapter!”

His departure continues an exodus of talent.

Rhett Warrener, the former Calgary Flames defenceman and co-host of Boomer in the Morning, left the show in mid-March. Fellow co-host Dean “Boomer” Molberg announced his departure in late June. Ryan Pinder, the third host of the show and on-again, off-again co-host of Pinder & Steinberg, left the station in mid-July.

Current on-air personalities include Pat Steinberg, Matt Rose, Logan Gordon, Sandra Prusina, and Patrick Dumas.