Row row row your Bow: Cale Makar takes Stanley Cup down Calgary river

Cale Makar had his day with the Stanley Cup, and in true Calgarian fashion, the Colorado Avalanche defenceman opted to take a float with hockey’s holy grail.

Makar and Avalanche teammate Logan O’Connor, who was born in Missouri City, Texas, but played minor hockey in Calgary, took the Stanley Cup down the Bow River on Tuesday with a little help from a Calgary Fire Department employee manning a water rescue boat.

The Calgary #Avs — Cale Makar and Logan O’Connor — have the Cup pic.twitter.com/eqdSjpzd6v — Peter Baugh (@Peter_Baugh) August 10, 2022

The Cup also made appearances at Eau Claire Park and the Peace Bridge before heading to Edworthy Park.

The Avalanche, who swept the Edmonton Oilers in the Western Conference Final, beat the Tampa Bay Lightning in six games of the Stanley Cup Final to win their third championship in franchise history, and first since 2001.

Makar was named the Conn Smythe Trophy winner as playoffs MVP after leading Colorado with 29 points (eight goals, 21 assists). O’Connor, a right wing, had four points (one goal, three assists) in 17 games.

The Stanley Cup made its way to Calgary tonight.@Avalanche players Cale Makar and Logan O'Connor hoisted the cup up high on the Bow River, with a little help from the Calgary Fire Department. #yyc #CFD pic.twitter.com/Oj7SMEsFa8 — Aryn Toombs (@ArynToombs) August 10, 2022

He is also scheduled to hold a meet-and-greet with the Cup at Crowchild Twin Arena on Thursday.

A day with the Cup for each championship-winning player is a longstanding tradition.

Forwards Mikko Rantanen and Artturi Lehkonen took the Stanley Cup on a river cruise and music festival together in Turku, Finland, and Nico Sturm brought the Cup to a cornfield in Augsburg, Germany. Defenseman Josh Manson took the Cup wakeboarding in Christopher Lake, Saskatchewan, too.

One of the best @NHL defensemen @Cmakar8 can really swing it. The @Avalanche star is bringing the @StanleyCup to Calgary next week after @ShawClassic. pic.twitter.com/8tTDTJJ93f — PGA TOUR Champions (@ChampionsTour) August 3, 2022

Hopefully the Cup has survived without any more major incidents.