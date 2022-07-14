SportsSports media

Ryan Pinder the latest to leave Sportsnet 960 radio in Calgary

Offside Staff
Offside Staff
|
Jul 14 2022, 7:23 pm
Ryan Pinder the latest to leave Sportsnet 960 radio in Calgary
snryanpinder/Twitter

Another integral member of Sportsnet 960 has departed the station. 

Just two weeks after Dean “Boomer” Molberg announced he was leaving the station, co-host Ryan Pinder also departed Calgary’s only full-time sports station in an announcement made on-air Thursday. 

He is stepping away from the station for personal reasons.

The pair had been partners on the “Boomer in the Morning” show. Rhett Warrener, who had also co-hosted the morning show alongside Molberg and Pinder, left the station in March. 

Pinder shuffled to “Flames Talk” in the afternoon with on-again, off-again co-host Pat Steinberg after Molberg left, with “The Big Show” shifting to the morning slot. 

The moves come after the station reconfigured its lineup in January. 

Offside StaffOffside Staff
+ Offside
+ Sports media
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.