Flames minor league team taking suggestions for a new mascot

First came the name and logo. Now comes the hard part for the Calgary Flames’ new minor league affiliate.

The Calgary Wranglers, who relocated from Stockton to Calgary this summer and unveiled its name and logo last week, are on the hunt for a new mascot to join the fold.

We've made the move to #yyc but we are missing something … a mascot! Have an idea? Drop 'em in the replies! Bonus points if you include a name too! pic.twitter.com/NTC90r6wPC — Calgary Wranglers (@AHLWranglers) August 8, 2022

The organization has no shortage of ideas to draw from.

Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation (CSEC) have a plethora of current animal-themed mascots. The Calgary Flames have the iconic Harvey the Hound, and the Calgary Hitmen boast Farley the Fox. The Calgary Stampeders roll out Ralph the Dog at home games, and the Calgary Roughnecks have Howie the Honeybadger.

CSEC, via Director of Marketing Ryan Popowich, did confirm to Daily Hive that Scorch — a very short-lived mascot for the Adirondack Heat of the American Hockey League from 2014 — will return to action this fall.

“It probably won’t be in a way people are anticipating but he’s definitely coming back,” Popowich cautioned.

Scorch has seen plenty of support in the thread following the Wranglers’ announcement of a mascot search.

Please bring Scorch back pic.twitter.com/kgFHdKgbmn — Drew (@ajayissock) August 8, 2022

…you know what to do. pic.twitter.com/jCyzCxfOAf — Sugar John (@SugarJohnP) August 8, 2022

Please make it scorch. He’s the best. pic.twitter.com/whQPPHExtE — Emir Kazic (@Emir_Kazic) August 8, 2022