Sportsnet 960 reveals revamped schedule with new hosts and shows

Sportsnet 960 in Calgary is getting a revamped look this fall.

The all-sports talk station released its autumn lineup, debuting several new shows in the market and announcing the addition of personalities to others.

Hey Calgary! Here's your @Sportsnet960 Fall Lineup 🔥 Starting next week, tune in live or listen on-demand at https://t.co/N13dw2bvur 🔊📻 pic.twitter.com/rHIZC0YgJB — Sportsnet 960 (@Sportsnet960) October 4, 2022

A revamped morning show has already debuted featuring co-hosts George Rusic and Matt Rose. Rusic was added to the Big Show with Rusic and Rose on Monday. Rusic joins Rose on the broadcast after making the move from Ontario to Calgary.

The morning offering will be followed by The Jeff Marek Show, a nationally syndicated show hosted out of Toronto by Jeff Marek.

Career news tweet… SUPER excited to announce that I’m moving to Calgary to host the Big Show with Rusic and Rose starting Monday October 3rd on @Sportsnet960! Can’t wait to work with @MattRoseYYC and to share my love for sports with the passionate fans of Calgary! pic.twitter.com/4FvaC723AZ — George Rusic (@GeorgeRusic) September 26, 2022

The Raptors Show, featuring Will Lou and Alex Wong, will also hit the airwaves in the Calgary market, as will the debut of Hockey Central 960 with host Hailey Salvian of The Athletic. Salvian, a former Calgary Flames beat writer, will own the 1 pm MT time slot from Tuesday to Friday, with Monday reserved for The Eric Francis Show featuring Sportsnet columnist Eric Francis.

Excited to share I’ll be hosting a show on @Sportsnet960 this season — a hockey show with a focus on the #Flames, of course. It will go live for one hour Tuesday-Friday at 1 pm MT, and will be available on demand. Can’t wait to get started and keep talking hockey in Calgary. — Hailey Salvian (@hailey_salvian) October 4, 2022

Logan Gordon will anchor Sportsnet Today, and The Hockey PDOcast with Dmitri Filipovic will hold down the afternoons. Flames Talk with Pat Steinberg will return to close out the broadcast day, with new co-host Ryan Pike.

Sportsnet also announced the official return of Derek Wills and Peter Loubardias on the call for Flames games this season, with Steinberg serving as host.

After being a guest for ages, super super super excited to be joining the 960 family on a more regular basis this season. I'll be riding shotgun with @Fan960Steinberg for most 5pm hours throughout the season as we talk all things #Flames! https://t.co/rSV76joS4g — Ryan Pike (@RyanNPike) October 4, 2022

The station has undergone plenty of personnel changes over the course of the past 10 months. Morning show anchors Dean ‘Boomer’ Molberg and Ryan Pinder, along with fellow host and former Flames defenceman Rhett Warrener, all left the station in the past half-year. Will Nault, primarily an afternoon anchor, also left the station this summer.