Rhett Warrener leaving Sportsnet 960's 'Boomer in the Morning'

Rhett Warrener is retiring. Again.

Warrener, co-host of Boomer in the Morning on Sportsnet 960, made the announcement on Wednesday’s show that he’d have one final appearance on St. Patrick’s Day no less before stepping out from behind the microphone.

“I am going to go back to the studio…for my final day tomorrow,” Warrener told guest and former defence partner Robyn Regehr at the top of the show’s second hour.

“Second retirement, Reg. I didn’t get a retirement party, unlike some people… I’m going to retire again from my second gig, and, hopefully, someone can throw a shaker for me.”

“I don’t want to stay up too late. Get tired. I’m old.”

Tomorrow is Rhett's last day at @Sportsnet960. He'll be back in studio for the firs time in years – where you can expect all kinds of tomfoolery. Also somebody told me it's St. Patrick's Day?!! Not familiar… Will have to research. https://t.co/txAXdD6Us3 — Ryan Pinder (@SNRyanPinder) March 16, 2022

Warrener had worked alongside Dean ‘Boomer’ Molberg and Ryan Pinder for the majority of his time on the morning show. After parlaying his guest spot into a regular slot alongside the two station icons, he joined the crew.

The 46-year-old blueliner played 12 seasons in the NHL from 1995 to 2008, scoring 106 points (24 goals, 82 assists) in 714 career games.

He spent his final four seasons in the league with the Calgary Flames, as was a member of the team’s run to Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final in 2004.

He is active with the Flames alumni group.