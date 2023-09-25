5 cute and cozy workshops in Calgary to try with friends this fall

‘Tis the season to knit, bake, and craft and there are so many workshops to get you started around Calgary this fall!

From knitwear to pie and everything in between, you’ll love these trendy fall workshops being offered across the city. You’ll want to book them fast though because they are selling out quickly!

Stash

What: There are so many fun fall-themed workshops to try out at Stash this season, from granny square scarves to beginner knitting classes you’ll find everything you need to dive into a fibre hobby!

When: Various dates throughout October

Where: Stash Lounge,1237 9th Avenue SE

Price: Classes start at $75 and can be purchased here

Milk Jar

What: Learn to make your very own candle, to keep your space warm, lit, and smelling nice this season! If you book your workshop on a Wednesday, you can enjoy 50% off a bottle of wine!

When: Various dates throughout the month

Where: Milk Jar Candle Company,1450 28th Street NE #7

Price: $120 per person and can be booked online here

Plant

What: Plant in Inglewood is offering a handful of cool fall-themed workshops this October! Learn some floral arranging techniques at this fall wreath workshop, this pumpkin centre piece workshop, or this slightly cheaper potted pumpkin workshop. Spaces are filling up fast so book soon!

When: Throughout the month of October,

Where: Workshops are held at the workshop location just minutes from Plant in Inglewood, 5-2501 Alyth Road SE

Price: Currently scheduled fall-themed workshops range between $60 and $85 and can be booked online here

4 Cats Studio

What: It is surprisingly difficult to find cute fall-themed ceramic workshops in Calgary that are not all sold out, but the good news is 4Cats Art Studio has some and they’re really reasonably priced! Right now, you can try self-directed fall-themed clay workshops for 50% off! Click here for more information and to book.

When: Throughout the month of October

Where: 4Cats Art Studio, there are two locations in Calgary, one in Inglewood and the other in Edgedale

Price: Booking fees are typically $20 an hour with half price for a second person booked

The Cookbook Co. Cooks

What: When it gets chilly out, it can make it all the more tempting to cook tasty and hearty meals in a warm kitchen. If you’d like to impress your friends and family with a new recipe or enjoy learning some new cooking skills with them by your side, you’ll want to check out one of the incredible fall food workshops offered by The Cookbook Co. Cooks.

When: Throughout October

Where: The Cookbook Co. Cooks, 722 11th Avenue S

Price: Classes are typically around $120 – $130 per person and can be purchased online here