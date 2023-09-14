These are the coziest neighbourhoods to explore in Calgary this fall

If you’re looking for somewhere to go walk around this fall as you bundle up with a warm drink, these are the coziest neighbourhoods in Calgary worth checking out.

Midnapore

It wasn’t too long ago that Midnapore sat outside of city limits as its own hamlet, now with Calgary continuing to expand it feels like it’s almost inner city. Fish Creek Park hugs the borders of this neighbourhood. It is also only a short walk to the Bow Valley Ranch, which is the ultimate cozy Calgary park experience.

Marda Loop

Marda Loop is the go-to neighbourhood if you’re looking to do some cozy shopping this fall. It is one of the city’s most popular spots for trendy shops and cafes and it’s not hard to see why with its adorable storefronts and winding streets.

Inglewood

Inglewood is the oldest community in Calgary and has evolved significantly since it was established in 1875. It’s main street has a lovely selection of quirky shops featuring local artists and fair trade items as well as the famous Cold Garden Brewery. Make sure to check out the featured beers, they often have seasonal items!

Eau Claire

Eau Claire itself is a cute district in Calgary with some beautiful condos lining the Bow River. It’s got some great cultural and social hubs like the Chinese Cultural Centre, as well as easy access to Prince’s Island Park.

Woodbine

Sitting right above Fish Creek Park in Calgary’s southwest is the community of Woodbine and it certainly lives up to its name. This neighbourhood is packed full of trees, so whether you take a walk through the cute houses or stroll down to the park, you’ll get an incredible view of the fall leaves.

Bowness

Bowness used to be its own town before joining the City of Calgary in 1964. Even though it is now technically a neighbourhood in Calgary, it still very much maintains its own identity and character. Its location next to Bowness Park makes it easily one of the coziest neighbourhoods in Calgary. Don’t miss the stunning autumn colours peppered throughout the park!

Wildwood

Another older neighbourhood in Southwest Calgary is Wildwood. Settled in 1883, it was developed decades later in the 1950s on a plateau south of the Bow River Valley. It’s largely surrounded by Edworthy Park and features quaint bungalows and the Douglas Fir Trail Lookout Platform.