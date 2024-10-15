While many people across Canada are feeling the pinch of rising grocery costs, one Calgary patisserie has opened up about the challenges it has been facing as a small business.

Yann Haute Patisserie, an iconic YYC spot for specialty cakes and French baked goods, has revealed it is set to increase some of its prices as the business contends with “substantial price hikes.”

“Since the end of the pandemic, we have experienced significant price increases in essential ingredients, particularly chocolate, due to global market fluctuations and supply chain disruptions,” the patisserie said in an Instagram post.

“Despite our best efforts to absorb these costs for many months, we have been left with no choice but to adjust our prices to ensure the continued quality and sustainability of our baked goods and business.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yann Haute Patisserie (@yannhautepatisserie)



According to Yann Haute, chocolate prices have risen “exponentially” due to cocoa bean shortages and increased demand. Meanwhile, the prices of other key baking ingredients such as flour, sugar, butter, and dairy have also been subject to “substantial price hikes.”

As a result, the patisserie announced it would be adjusting its prices for customers on select items from October 14, adding it was a decision that was not taken lightly.

“We have worked very hard to minimize the impact and to ensure our prices remain competitive,” it added.

Yann Haute also said it would explore alternate suppliers or efficient practices to offset future price increases.

The patisserie reiterated that the rising cost wouldn’t impact loyalty programs for customers or mark an end of its community programs.

“We value your loyalty and appreciate your support during this challenging time,” Yann Haute added.

Despite the patisserie’s concerns about raising its prices, many Calgarians were quick to show their support for Yann Haute.

“I was so scared this was you closing. Do what you gotta do, the real ones will stick around,” one Instagram user commented.

“We appreciate the exceptional quality and are happy to pay for it accordingly,” another added.

Address: 329 23rd Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram