8 haunted restaurants to visit in Calgary this Halloween season

Spooky season is upon us once again, and if you’re looking to get in the spirit, why not pay a visit to one of Calgary’s most haunted restaurants?

There are plenty of spots in the city with ghostly ties, and while these eateries are well worth a visit at any time of year, Halloween is a must for any budding ghost hunters.

While sightings aren’t guaranteed, these Calgary restaurants are some of the best haunts to check out.

While Elephant & Castle is a relatively new addition to Calgary’s food scene, the building, which previously housed The Rose & Crown pub, is said to be one of YYC’s most haunted.

The pub is reportedly home to three spirits (not including the dozens behind the bar): a little boy who often hides behind a furnace, a middle-aged lady dressed in white, and a man who is believed to be her lover.

Address: 1503 4th Street SW, Calgary

The building where Rouge Restaurant sits was built in 1899, and the original owners of the property are said to have tragically lost their two children there. Workers and restaurant patrons today report hearing sounds of children laughing and notice items moving places on their own. Spooky!

Address: 1240 8th Avenue SE, Calgary

This hotel, which was built over a century ago, has been home to many a ghostly tale. Sounds, footsteps, sightings, you name it. If you choose to dine at its restaurant, Hawthorn Dining Room, don’t say we didn’t warn you!

Address: 133 9th Avenue SW, Calgary

This old Firehall-turned-pub has been featured on the show Creepy Canada for the odd occurrences experienced by staff and guests. For example, the dishwasher turned itself on and sprayed kitchen workers, oven doors opened and slammed shut, and the opening cook complained that his shoelaces kept becoming untied on their own.

Address: 1030 9th Avenue SE, Calgary

A former production director is rumoured to haunt Ironwood Stage, with a knack for locking doors and trapping people in rooms that they can’t get out of. If you’re thinking about dining here, perhaps consider bringing a friend or two!

Address: 1229 9th Avenue SE, Calgary

Prior to transforming into a pub, Cat N’ Fiddle used to be a funeral parlour where spirits roamed freely. The ghosts who are believed to inhabit the pub include a woman in a red dress who smells like lavender and a biker who revs his motorcycle up and down the bar. Next time you’re in town looking for a drink, just remember, this place really does put the “boo” in booze.

Address: 540 16th Avenue NW, Calgary

Everyone knows that the Deane House is one of the best places for dinner, but did you know that it’s also considered one of the most haunted restaurants in Calgary?

There have been several reports of supernatural occurrences and unexplained goings on here, from a mysterious man smoking a pipe to a disconnected telephone that rings.

Address: 806 9th Avenue SE, Calgary

It makes sense that a riverside ranch established in the mid-1800s would have some tales of hauntings.

There have been many stories of phenomena over the years, many of which have been attributed to Charlie Yuen who was a cook here in the 1930s.

Charlie was killed in a car accident and his dying wish? To be buried at the Bow Valley Ranche. In the end, he was buried in China, which might explain why his restless spirit stays there.

Address: 15979 Bow Bottom Trail SE, Calgary,

