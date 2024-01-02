Alberta-shot TV show seeking creatives to compete for $100,000 prize

If you’re a creative living in Alberta and looking to flex your skills, make some extra money and launch your career on the big screen, this is your chance!

The Sugar Mama is a show dedicated to advancing the careers of local creators who specialize in the visual arts, dance, stand-up comedy, music, or other creative fields. It’s set to film its second season this spring, and producers are looking for 12 talented artists to compete.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Sugar Mama (@thesugarmamashow)

The series is unscripted and follows the successful candidates during a two-week isolated retreat full of creative challenges. The winner will take home $100,000 to help launch their career.

Canadian citizens or permanent residents living in Alberta can apply for their chance to compete. Members of the 2SLGBTQ+, BIPOC, and disabled communities are encouraged to apply.

“We are seeking exceptionally talented Creatives striving to nurture their truest potential and exemplifying the true essence of art through their versatility, resilience, vulnerability, and boundless expression. The series will be a celebration of growth, discovery and artistic brilliance, all encapsulated in the mesmerizing journey of unscripted television,” says the show’s director, Nauzanin Knight.

The woman behind the paycheque remains anonymous, but she is known to be a successful Métis business owner who is giving back after facing a difficult divorce that forced her into severe debt. After paying off the half a million dollars she owed, she carved out a space as a patron of the arts.

The Sugar Mama sums up her motivation by sharing a quote by famed Métis martyr Louis Riel: “My people will sleep for one hundred years, but when they awake, it will be the artists who give them their spirit back.”

Don’t wait to send in your applications. The deadline to apply is January 24.