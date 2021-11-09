Watch a live circus performance from your own private hotel balcony in Calgary

Alberta has declared a state of public health emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As recommended by health officials, if you choose to participate in events outside of your home, please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including proper physical distancing, mask-wearing, and frequent handwashing. Additionally, be aware that many businesses and events may be participating in the Restrictions Exemption Program and will require proof of vaccine or a negative, privately paid COVID-19 test. If you are sick, please stay home.

Sure, we all got used to physically distanced concerts throughout the pandemic, but how about a circus?

Hotels Live, who brings shows to hotels where guests can watch in-person from their balconies, is presenting us with something unique this November.

Local performance group Le Cirque de la Nuit has paired up with Hotels Live to bring carnival-like wonders to YYC by way of Beyond Burlesque on November 19.

This provocative and alluring adult night circus is set to be an affair like no other, with a big top display of sultry circus spectacles that include high-flying aerialists, sensuous burlesque dancers, racy acrobats, seductive cyr wheel artists, and many more.

The event will take place at the Delta Hotels by Marriott Calgary South location, which has hotel rooms overlooking an indoor atrium where the circus will occur — so there’s no need to worry about the weather while you enjoy the show from your balcony.

Tickets start at $50 per person, based on quad occupancy, and include the burlesque circus performance and an overnight stay in the hotel. If you’re looking for a VIP experience, Rockstar Loft Suites are available to book for the event.

Check-in times are staggered by ticket tier level, starting at 5 pm. The circus begins at 8 pm, with live entertainment running through until midnight.

Stay out on your balcony after the evening’s main stage attractions, and dance into the night with a live DJ and light show with some incredible LED flow artists.

Hotels Live events tend to sell out, so make sure you gather your group and book a room soon, then prepare to be amazed by this one-of-a-kind performance.

When: November 19

Time: 8 pm to midnight

Where: Delta Hotels by Marriott Calgary South (227 Southland Drive SE, Calgary)

Cost: Tickets start at $50 per person, based on quad occupancy (includes performance and hotel stay)