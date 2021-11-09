Alberta has declared a state of public health emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As recommended by health officials, if you choose to participate in events outside of your home, please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including proper physical distancing, mask-wearing, and frequent handwashing. Additionally, be aware that many businesses and events may be participating in the Restrictions Exemption Program and will require proof of vaccine or a negative, privately paid COVID-19 test. If you are sick, please stay home.

Adults-only nights are back at the TELUS Spark Science Centre, and, first up, they’ve got a robots theme this November.

The November 18 Robot Roundup event will feature everything you love about the Spark After Dark 18+ nights, including drinks, food, music, and of course, science.

“Are humans creating intelligent technology, or is technology evolving beyond humans?” asks TELUS Spark’s website. Join Spark in the search for an answer to this question through an evening of exploring artificial intelligence, virtual reality, and the innovative robotic technology humans have created and continue to design.

The adults-only night will feature a demonstration by University of Calgary professor and founder and director of the Robotarium research laboratory, Dr. Ramirez-Serrano. His “Robots to the Rescue” talk will provide an overview of what is currently fiction and what is reality in terms of the capabilities of current robotic artifacts.

Attendees will also be entertained by “Improv in Robot World,” tunes provided by DJ MollyFi, and an “Algorithms That Run or Ruin Our Lives” demonstration.

Spark After Dark boasts food from the Spark Eatery (including pizza imported from Italy and mini pierogies), the highly Instagrammable astronaut ice cream, and novelty test tube cocktails, packed with a punch.

There will even be dogs at the science centre for Spark After Dark, because what event isn’t instantly made better by the presence of some furry friends? Pooches from the Pet Access League Society will be roaming the venue, ready to receive love during the adults-only night.

Tickets to Robot Roundup at the TELUS Spark Science Centre are going for $26, and can be purchased online now.

When: November 18

Time: 5 to 10 pm

Where: TELUS Spark Science Centre (220 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary)

Tickets: $26