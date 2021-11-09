Experience a sneak preview of ZOOLIGHTS at this magical adults-only event

Alberta has declared a state of public health emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As recommended by health officials, if you choose to participate in events outside of your home, please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including proper physical distancing, mask-wearing, and frequent handwashing. Additionally, be aware that many businesses and events may be participating in the Restrictions Exemption Program and will require proof of vaccine or a negative, privately paid COVID-19 test. If you are sick, please stay home.

The Calgary Zoo’s iconic ZOOLIGHTS event begins on November 19, but if you just can’t wait to check out the holiday magic, you can get a sneak peek during an adults-only event next week.

As part of the 25 anniversary of ZOOLIGHTS, you can join the zoo for a romantic four-course dinner, surrounded by the sparkle of the ENMAX Conservatory. The ZOOLIGHTS: Enchanted Dinner pairs a drool-worthy meal with the festive experience that has become a holiday tradition for many in Calgary.

The event falls on Tuesday, November 16, with two seatings available. The first dinner seating is 5 to 7 pm, and these guests can enjoy ZOOLIGHTS after dinner from 7 to 9 pm. Guests of the second seating can enjoy the lights from 5 to 7:30 pm before dinner, with their meal beginning at 7:30 pm.

You might also like: A fully immersive Monet experience is coming to Calgary

Here's where you can play a game of mini golf on ice in Calgary this month

Tickets are now available for this magical Polar Express train ride near Calgary

Your $115 ticket includes a plated four-course dinner, live music, and, of course, a sneak preview of ZOOLIGHTS. There will also be a cash bar available to enjoy an adult beverage or two at the event.

Main course options include a choice of albacore tuna with mashed potato, smoked eggplant with quinoa salad, or grilled Alberta tenderloin with potato + aged cheddar croquette and roasted cauliflower puree.

ZOOLIGHTS: Enchanted Dinner guests will be both indoors and outside, and we all know what the mid-November weather can be like in Calgary, so make sure you dress for current conditions, including appropriate footwear to navigate any potential snow.

It’s important to note that this is only a sneak peek of the main ZOOLIGHTS event before the experience opens to the public. Some areas and activities will not be accessible until the official opening on November 19.

Snag your tickets to the Enchanted Dinner now, and be among the first in Calgary to check out the 2021 edition of ZOOLIGHTS.

When: November 16

Time: 5 to 9 pm

Where: Calgary Zoo (210 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary)

Cost: $115