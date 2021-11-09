A fully immersive Monet experience is coming to Calgary

Alberta has declared a state of public health emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As recommended by health officials, if you choose to participate in events outside of your home, please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including proper physical distancing, mask-wearing, and frequent handwashing. Additionally, be aware that many businesses and events may be participating in the Restrictions Exemption Program and will require proof of vaccine or a negative, privately paid COVID-19 test. If you are sick, please stay home.

Beyond Monet, a reimagined art exhibit celebrating the leading figure of impressionism, is coming to Calgary.

The new exhibition will be brought to life in the BMO Centre on Stampede Park, following a successful run of the Beyond Van Gogh experience, which saw two extensions of its time in Calgary.

The Beyond Monet exhibit will allow visitors to get up close and personal with the artist’s work through larger-than-life projections of his paintings, showcasing 400 of Claude Monet’s most iconic works of impressionism, including the Water Lilies series, Impression, Sunrise, and Poppies.

Monet’s stunning imagery spills every surface of the exhibition, from floor to ceiling, practically inviting guests right inside the paintings themselves. This experience of the senses is rounded out by the transition of the paintings set to the rhythm of an original score.

And, while dates haven’t been announced for this exciting display of art yet, you can find more information and get front-of-line ticket sale access now through the Beyond Monet website.

You might also like: Here's where you can play a game of mini golf on ice in Calgary this month

7 events happening in Calgary for Remembrance Day

Tickets are now available for this magical Polar Express train ride near Calgary

This completely immersive exhibit was created by Mathieu St-Arnaud, Félix Fradet-Faguy, and their team at Montreal’s world-renowned Normal Studio, and is launched by producer Paquin Entertainment Group and Stampede Entertainment Inc.

Beyond Monet spans 50,000-square-feet, with over one million cubic feet of space, making it the largest immersive experience in Canada, according to a press release.

“You truly feel like you are a part of the bright and colourful world of Claude Monet rather than a spectator,” Justin Paquin, co-producer and director of live Paquin Entertainment Group, said in the release.

Producers of Beyond Monet have successfully toured immersive experiences around the globe, including Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience, which has sold over two million tickets, becoming one of the most popular exhibitions travelling the world.

The Monet exhibit has already appeared in Canada, at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre in Toronto, and is slated to be coming soon to Ottawa as well.

Beyond Monet Calgary

When: TBA

Where: BMO Centre on Stampede Park (20 Roundup Way SE, Calgary)

Tickets: Register for pre-sale ticket access now