Oppa’s Korean BBQ, an exciting new restaurant concept, just opened in Calgary.

This spot is serving up all-you-can-eat Korean BBQ. There are some amazing Korean restaurants in the city, and this is one you must check out.

Specializing in Korean street food and fun cocktails, the $34.99 all-you-can-eat menu also includes a pop, salad bar, and various meats to try.

Spicy chicken feet, sweet and spicy tteokbokki, pork side ribs, croquettes, dumplings, and more are on offer here. There is even a sauce bar to totally customize your plate. Some of the fun drinks include soju cocktails and items like Korean black raspberry wine.

If you’ve never been to a place like this, it’s so nice to have the freedom to order as much as you’d like, but also exactly how you want it. It’s also fun to serve yourself, like at the appetizer bar.

If you’ve never dined like this, you need to check out this spot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OPPA BBQ (@oppabbq.yyc)

Oppa’s Korean BBQ

Address: 1715 Centre Street NW, Calgary

Instagram